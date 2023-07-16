Congress Supports AAP’s Fight Against Delhi Ordinance Ahead Of Big Opposition Meet

Putting an end to speculation, Congress has finally decided to support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its fight against the ordinance brought by the Centre on the control of services ahead of the key opposition meeting in Bengaluru. This comes as a big support for Arvind Kejriwal’s party, which had threatened to boycott the key Opposition meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow aimed at forging an alliance to take on the ruling BJP ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress made it clear that it will not support the Centre’s ordinance on the control of services in Delhi and will oppose any such attempt of the central government to “sabotage federalism” in the country.

However, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took a dig at AAP and said, “The manner in which AAP took up the Delhi ordinance issue at Patna meet was unfortunate.”

‘OUR STAND VERY CLEAR’

“I think they (AAP) are going to join the meeting tomorrow. As for the ordinance (on control of services in Delhi), our stand is very clear. We are not going to support it,” said Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.

“We are consistently opposing the attempts of the Union government to sabotage federalism. We are consistently opposing the attitude of the central government to run the opposition states through the governors. Our stand is very clear, we are not going to support the Delhi ordinance,” he told PTI.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha welcomed the Congress’ “unequivocal opposition” to the ordinance and said “this is a positive development”.

