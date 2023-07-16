Ajit Pawar meets Sharad Pawar with faction MLAs

Ministers and MLAs belonging to the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party have reached the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai to meet NCP president Sharad Pawar.

Along with Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Aditi Tatkare, Hasan Mashrif and other MLAs have reached the Centre to meet Sharad Pawar.

Sharad Pawar faction leaders Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad also rushed to YB Chavan Centre.

“I got a call from Supriya Sule who asked me to reach YB Chavan centre soon. I do not know why Ajit Pawar and other MLAs have come here,” Patil said.

More details awaited.

