Not Again!! Group of youths Booked for creating ruckus at Lord of the Drinks Nagpur

Nagpur: In yet another incident exposing the notorious nightlife of the Second Capital of the State, a group of youths reportedly went on a rampage at Lord of the Drinks under the jurisdiction of Bajaj Nagar Police Station here, between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The youths allegedly assaulted a complainant and brandished a mouser pistol to threaten the patrons at Lord of the Drinks.

Advertisement

Based on the complaint lodged by Sandeep Kabra, the Bajaj Nagar Police have booked Adarsh Vijay Thakare, Badal Pradeep Pillewan, Pratik Pradeep Pillewan, and Akash Raju Bajne in connection with the incident.

This incident occurred despite the strict warning issued by Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar to hoteliers in Nagpur, urging them to maintain law and order at their establishments. It will be interesting to see what course of action will be taken against Lord of the Drinks. Recently, a lewd dance was performed at Le Meriden Nagpur during a corporate event, resulting in swift action by the Nagpur police.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement