Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Apr 17th, 2021

    Harsh curbs put cops on toes as people pour on streets on ‘essential’ pretext

    Saoner: The fresh restrictions imposed by the State Government to break Corona chain have put the Police Department on its toes. Cops are finding it difficult to enforce the curfew-like situation as citizens are not observing the new rules and regulations issued by the authorities. On the pretext of purchasing essential commodities that have been exempted from the restrictions, people venture out and roam on the streets without valid reasons.

    With bags in their hands, some careless citizens come out on the pretext that they are going to grocery shops, bakeries, vegetable, fruit shops, dairies, hospitals and other places. In the name of essential services, people roam on streets posing problems for cops.

    Even though police have stepped up vigil at key roads and junctions, people defied all the curbs on one pretext or another.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Congress playing dirty politics during Covid crisis: Adv Meshram
    Congress playing dirty politics during Covid crisis: Adv Meshram
    Harsh curbs put cops on toes as people pour on streets on ‘essential’ pretext
    Harsh curbs put cops on toes as people pour on streets on ‘essential’ pretext
    Remdesivir blackmarketing racket: Wardboys stole unused injections of dead patients
    Remdesivir blackmarketing racket: Wardboys stole unused injections of dead patients
    Gadkari to release book to mark 60 years of World Agricultural Fair
    Gadkari to release book to mark 60 years of World Agricultural Fair
    Two brothers try to kill eatery shop owner over money in Kalamna
    Two brothers try to kill eatery shop owner over money in Kalamna
    सुप्रसिद्ध युवा शिवकथाकार डॉ श्री सुमंत टेकाडे यांचे करोना मुळे निधन.
    सुप्रसिद्ध युवा शिवकथाकार डॉ श्री सुमंत टेकाडे यांचे करोना मुळे निधन.
    कोव्हिडला गांभीर्याने घ्या; नियम पाळा, सतर्क राहा!
    कोव्हिडला गांभीर्याने घ्या; नियम पाळा, सतर्क राहा!
    दान दुर्गति का नाश करता हैं- आचार्यश्री गुप्तिनंदीजी
    दान दुर्गति का नाश करता हैं- आचार्यश्री गुप्तिनंदीजी
    रूग्णवाहिकेचे लोकार्पण
    रूग्णवाहिकेचे लोकार्पण
    रेमडेसीविरचा काळाबाजार करणाऱ्या डॉक्टरसह इतर तीन वॉर्डबॉय ला अटक
    रेमडेसीविरचा काळाबाजार करणाऱ्या डॉक्टरसह इतर तीन वॉर्डबॉय ला अटक
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145