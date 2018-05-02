Harsh curbs put cops on toes as people pour on streets on ‘essential’ pretext

Saoner: The fresh restrictions imposed by the State Government to break Corona chain have put the Police Department on its toes. Cops are finding it difficult to enforce the curfew-like situation as citizens are not observing the new rules and regulations issued by the authorities. On the pretext of purchasing essential commodities that have been exempted from the restrictions, people venture out and roam on the streets without valid reasons.

With bags in their hands, some careless citizens come out on the pretext that they are going to grocery shops, bakeries, vegetable, fruit shops, dairies, hospitals and other places. In the name of essential services, people roam on streets posing problems for cops.

Even though police have stepped up vigil at key roads and junctions, people defied all the curbs on one pretext or another.



