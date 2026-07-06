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Nagpur: In a bid to dispel growing misconceptions surrounding Smart Time-of-Day (ToD) electricity meters and address consumer grievances, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) will organise special consumer interaction camps across all sub-divisions of Nagpur and Wardha districts on Wednesday, July 8, from 9 am to 2 pm.

The initiative comes in the wake of misleading information and rumours circulating on social media regarding the functioning and billing mechanism of smart meters. MSEDCL has urged consumers not to rely on unverified claims and instead attend the camps to obtain accurate information directly from officials and technical experts.

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MSEDCL Chief Engineer Rajesh Naik said the Smart (ToD) meters are technologically reliable and offer significant benefits to consumers.

He clarified that domestic consumers using these meters receive a discount of 85 paise per unit for electricity consumed between 9 am and 5 pm, enabling households to reduce their power bills by shifting energy-intensive activities to daytime hours.

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Naik alleged that some individuals were deliberately spreading misinformation on social media to create unnecessary fear among consumers. He pointed out that similar Time-of-Day meters have been successfully used by industrial consumers for several years, proving their reliability and accuracy.

“The smart meter system is transparent and consumer-friendly. People should rely only on official information provided by MSEDCL rather than rumours circulating on social media,” he said.

Technical experts to address consumer queries

Officials said the camps will provide consumers with an opportunity to interact directly with sub-divisional officers and technical staff, who will explain the functioning of smart meters and clarify doubts regarding electricity consumption and billing.

Complaints related to allegedly inflated electricity bills or meter readings will also be examined on the spot, with technical verification carried out wherever required. Officials said the initiative aims to improve transparency and build consumer confidence through direct engagement.

Camps across Nagpur and Wardha

The consumer camps will be organised at all electricity sub-divisions under the Nagpur Circle, covering both urban and rural areas.

In Nagpur city, camps will be held at several prominent locations, including:

• Mangalwari Complex Chowk (Sadar)

• Indora Chowk (Kamptee Road)

• Gittikhadan Chowk

• Gorewada Chowk

• Dixit Nagar

• Jaripatka

• Shankar Nagar Chowk

• Pratap Nagar Chowk

• Trimurti Nagar Chowk

• Variety Square

• Chhatrapati Chowk

• Besa Chowk

• Itwari

• Wardhman Nagar

• Shantinagar

• Pardi

• Binaki

• Tukdoji Statue (Manewada)

• Narendra Nagar Chowk

• Subhedar Layout

• Wathoda

• ST Stand Chowk

• Ramna Maroti Chowk

• Hingna

• Butibori

• MIDC-I

• MIDC-II

Additionally, camps will be conducted at all 99 branch offices under the Nagpur Rural Circle, ensuring that consumers in rural areas also have access to the awareness programme.

Over 7.5 lakh smart meters installed

MSEDCL said public acceptance of smart meters has steadily increased after consumers understood their benefits.

According to official figures, 7,51,682 Smart (ToD) meters have been installed across the Nagpur Circle so far. This includes 6,01,862 meters in Nagpur district and 1,49,820 meters in Wardha district.

Thousands of consumers have voluntarily applied for smart meters after learning about their advantages, officials said.

Consumers can also monitor their electricity consumption in real time through the ‘Maha Urja Mitra’ mobile application, allowing them to track usage patterns and manage electricity consumption more efficiently, thereby reducing their monthly bills.

Official channels for complaints

Apart from the consumer camps, MSEDCL has advised consumers with doubts regarding smart meter accuracy or electricity bills to use its official grievance redressal platforms.

Consumers can obtain information or register complaints through the official MSEDCL website www.mahadiscom.in, the MSEDCL mobile application, or by calling the company’s 24-hour toll-free helplines 1912, 19120, 1800-212-3435 and 1800-233-3435.

Reiterating its appeal, MSEDCL urged consumers not to believe rumours regarding smart meters and encouraged them to make use of the awareness camps and official communication channels to obtain authentic information and resolve their grievances.

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