Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jan 3rd, 2020

    Congress misleading people about detention centers: Anurag Singh Thakur

    Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has said that the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) is a law to grant citizenship and not to take it away. Talking with media persons in Nagpur today, Mr Thakur said that the Act is a law to grant citizenship to minorities who are victims of religious persecution in neighbouring countries.

    He said that the Congress and some other Opposition Parties are trying to provoke violence and confusing people for their Vote Bank politics.

    Attacking the Congress party Mr Thakur added that Congress is misleading people about detention centers. He said, the detention centers were built during the Congress governments.

    NRC is also a gift of the Congress which was brought into force by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and made into a law.

    Happening Nagpur
    Video: Nagpur boasts of excellent hospitality biz: Radisson Blu GM
    Video: Nagpur boasts of excellent hospitality biz: Radisson Blu GM
    Jingle bell rings @Gondwana Club
    Jingle bell rings @Gondwana Club
    Nagpur Crime News
    City’s builder Kondawar accused of cheating several people in “shady deals”
    City’s builder Kondawar accused of cheating several people in “shady deals”
    Aged woman robbed of gold ornaments in city bus at Sitabuldi
    Aged woman robbed of gold ornaments in city bus at Sitabuldi
    Maharashtra News
    अवकाळी पाऊस, गारपीठ तीन दिवसात 50 हजार हेक्टरवरील पिकांचे नुकसान, त्वरित सर्वेक्षण करून शासनाने मदत द्यावी : बावनकुळे
    अवकाळी पाऊस, गारपीठ तीन दिवसात 50 हजार हेक्टरवरील पिकांचे नुकसान, त्वरित सर्वेक्षण करून शासनाने मदत द्यावी : बावनकुळे
    अमित शाह यांचे नागपुरात आगमन
    अमित शाह यांचे नागपुरात आगमन
    Hindi News
    बेमौसम बारिश और ओलों से नागपुर में 22 हजार हेक्टर फसल का नुकसान-जिल्हाधिकारी
    बेमौसम बारिश और ओलों से नागपुर में 22 हजार हेक्टर फसल का नुकसान-जिल्हाधिकारी
    श्याम कराटे एकडेमी के खिलाड़ियों ने जीते 15 मेडल
    श्याम कराटे एकडेमी के खिलाड़ियों ने जीते 15 मेडल
    Trending News
    In Maharashtra New vehicle registrations declined by 15% in 2019
    In Maharashtra New vehicle registrations declined by 15% in 2019
    After West Bengal, Maharashtra’s tableau for R-Day Parade rejected
    After West Bengal, Maharashtra’s tableau for R-Day Parade rejected
    Featured News
    Home Minister Amit Shah lauds PM Modi for giving pace to NDRF
    Home Minister Amit Shah lauds PM Modi for giving pace to NDRF
    Thunderous rain numbs Nagpur, damages crop at many places in Vidarbha
    Thunderous rain numbs Nagpur, damages crop at many places in Vidarbha
    Trending In Nagpur
    City’s builder Kondawar accused of cheating several people in “shady deals”
    City’s builder Kondawar accused of cheating several people in “shady deals”
    Taxpayer friendly approach is need of the hour – PK Agrawal CC-CGST
    Taxpayer friendly approach is need of the hour – PK Agrawal CC-CGST
    बेमौसम बारिश और ओलों से नागपुर में 22 हजार हेक्टर फसल का नुकसान-जिल्हाधिकारी
    बेमौसम बारिश और ओलों से नागपुर में 22 हजार हेक्टर फसल का नुकसान-जिल्हाधिकारी
    श्याम कराटे एकडेमी के खिलाड़ियों ने जीते 15 मेडल
    श्याम कराटे एकडेमी के खिलाड़ियों ने जीते 15 मेडल
    जीएसटी सेवा केन्द्र व्यापारियों के लिए सेवा का केंद्र है: पी.के.अग्रवाल
    जीएसटी सेवा केन्द्र व्यापारियों के लिए सेवा का केंद्र है: पी.के.अग्रवाल
    Unseasonal rain, hailstorm: BJP demands immediate aid to farmers for crop damage
    Unseasonal rain, hailstorm: BJP demands immediate aid to farmers for crop damage
    Stop ‘illegal action’ against industries by NMRDA: NVCC urges Dy CM Pawar
    Stop ‘illegal action’ against industries by NMRDA: NVCC urges Dy CM Pawar
    Aged woman robbed of gold ornaments in city bus at Sitabuldi
    Aged woman robbed of gold ornaments in city bus at Sitabuldi
    अवकाळी पाऊस, गारपीठ तीन दिवसात 50 हजार हेक्टरवरील पिकांचे नुकसान, त्वरित सर्वेक्षण करून शासनाने मदत द्यावी : बावनकुळे
    अवकाळी पाऊस, गारपीठ तीन दिवसात 50 हजार हेक्टरवरील पिकांचे नुकसान, त्वरित सर्वेक्षण करून शासनाने मदत द्यावी : बावनकुळे
    NMC’s sanitation worker ends life on duty in Pachpaoli
    NMC’s sanitation worker ends life on duty in Pachpaoli
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145