Congress misleading people about detention centers: Anurag Singh Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has said that the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) is a law to grant citizenship and not to take it away. Talking with media persons in Nagpur today, Mr Thakur said that the Act is a law to grant citizenship to minorities who are victims of religious persecution in neighbouring countries.

He said that the Congress and some other Opposition Parties are trying to provoke violence and confusing people for their Vote Bank politics.

Attacking the Congress party Mr Thakur added that Congress is misleading people about detention centers. He said, the detention centers were built during the Congress governments.

NRC is also a gift of the Congress which was brought into force by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and made into a law.