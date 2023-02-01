Congress hails tax cuts, common people welcome Union Budget 2023

New Delhi: Congress has lauded the Union Budget announcement related to tax cuts. Talking to media outside Parliament, Party MP MP Karti Chidambaram said any tax cut is a welcome step. Another party MP Shashi Tharoor also said some of the things in the Union Budget are good. He, however, said it has no mentions of MGNREGA, unemployment and inflation.

TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha criticised the Union Budget saying no concrete provisions have been made for women, farmers and youth in it. He said the Budget has not talked about the price hikes of petroleum products and the depreciation of the rupee.

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran termed the budget as disappointing. He said the schemes announced for the states, but they have been asked to take care of themselves.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut criticised the Budget saying that it has nothing for farmers, the unemployed and traders.

Common people have welcomed the budget which has been presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman in Parliament. They said the budget is especially based on the future vision for the country’s development. The people said that the budget provides a big relief to the middle class with an increased income tax slab.

People said the government focused on all sections of the society and industries in the budget.

ASSOCHAM President Sumant Sinha has also welcomed the Union budget. Sinha said, the announcement made in the budget will improve the ease of doing business and help the MSME sector.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has welcomed the Union Budget as balanced and progressive one that gave primacy to inclusive growth.

