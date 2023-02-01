Budget lays foundation for building developed India: PM Modi

New Delhi: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “First budget of Amrit Kaal will build a strong foundation for building a developed India.

This budget will fulfil dreams of aspirational society including poor people, middle-class people, and farmers. This budget will work for green growth, green infra, green jobs and green economy,” Modi said.

Advertisement

“We have to repeat digital payment success in agriculture as well,” PM Modi said while addressing the nation after Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement