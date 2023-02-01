Union Budget 2023 Reaction: Tourism on mission mode is highly appreciable – Tejinder Singh Renu

India has enormous tourism potential and if it is capitalised properly it can surface as one of the leading sectors to contribute to GDP and also has the prospective to enhance employment. Lack of correct infrastructure coupled with lack of consciousness and determination act as major roadblocks deterring the desired success of this important sector. Thankfully the Finance Minister has taken tourism on a mission mode in this Budget; thereby promoting tourism with active participation of states, the convergence of Govt programs & public-private partnerships.

Selecting 50 tourist destinations, thereafter developing it as a whole package for domestic and international tourism is a good start. Likewise, setting up a ‘Unity Mall’ in the State capital or the most popular tourist destination in the state for the promotion and sale of ‘One District, One product’ and GI products and other handicraft is a welcome move. Proposal of 50 additional airports, helipads, water aero drones, and advanced landing grounds for improved regional air connectivity is nice.

Realisation that our country offers immense attraction for domestic as well as foreign tourists was much required as this alone sector can boost our GDP immensely. Along with such measures in this sector, GST reduction was also expected, unfortunately it got missed.

