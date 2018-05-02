Congress confirms Adv Wanjari’s name for MLC poll in Nagpur

Nagpur: Ending uncertainty, the ALL India Congress Committee (AICC) President Sonia Gandhi has approved the name of Adv Abhijit Wanjari as party candidate for the Graduates’ Constituency election (MLC poll) in Nagpur. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) had already declared the name of Adv Wanjari in March this year itself. But the confirmation being made by Sonia Gandhi herself indicates Congress’ intention to fight with full force.

However, Mahavikas Aaghadi (MVA) has yet not cleared its stand but according to senior leaders of all the three parties, Adv Wanjari would be supported by the alliance. With the confirmation of Adv Wanjari’s name, it will now be a straight fight between him and BJP’s Sandip Joshi.

According to media reports, BJP’s Sandip Joshi and Adv Abhijit Wanjari of Congress will file their respective nominations on Thursday, November 12, the last date of nomination. Joshi is likely to be accompanied by Chandrakant Patil, State BJP President, Devendra Fadnavis, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in State Assembly and Chandrashekhar Bawankule, General Secretary of State BJP.

According to sources Congress High Command has asked the state leadership of Congress to throw their full might in the Graduates’ Constituency elections and ensure the party candidate’s victory. Balasaheb Thorat, MPCC President, would personally remain present during the filing of nomination by Adv Wanjari. Both candidates at separate timings would go in procession from Samvidhan Square after garlanding the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.