    Published On : Wed, Nov 11th, 2020

    150 boxes of ceiling fans stolen from parked truck in Wadi

    Nagpur: Unidentified miscreants targeted a parked truck and decamped with 150 boxes of Orient Company’s ceiling fans worth Rs 6.38 lakh. Though the theft took place between October 29 and 30, a complaint in this connection was lodged with Wadi police on November 10.

    A resident of Lashkaribagh, near Durga Mandir, Surjitsingh Didarsingh Dhillon (58), in his complaint told police that between 7 am of October 29 and 6 am of October 30, he had parked his Eicher truck (MH-31/DS 1051) in front of Papu Borewell Company on Hyderabad-Nagpur Highway.

    However, as he was having tea nearby, he noticed the canvas cover cut. On inspection, Surjitsingh found 150 boxes of Orient Company’s ceiling fans worth Rs 6.38 lakh missing. Some unidentified miscreants stole the fan boxes.

    Wadi police constable Sunil, based on Surjitsingh’s complaint, registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and searching for the burglars.

