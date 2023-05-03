Video: Prince Tuli creates ruckus at Nagpur’s CP Club after being denied entry for shorts, lack of membership

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed at CP Club, located in the prominent Civil Lines area, after Prince Tuli reportedly created a ruckus when he was denied entry by the staff due to his shorts and lack of membership between the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Irked by this, Tuli allegedly hurled abuses at the CP staff and tore the manager’s clothes.

The video, shot by eyewitnesses, has gone viral on social media. The incident has once again sparked a debate over the chaotic nightlife in the Second Capital of the State.

Following cops’ intervention, a complaint has been lodged in this regard.

In the video procured by Nagpur Today, Prince Tuli can be seen agitating and shouting at the CP Club staff, demanding to be allowed in. When the staff refused to budge, Prince Tuli lost his temper and began hurling abuses at the manager. He then allegedly tore the manager’s clothes.

When contacted Aditya Saraf, treasurer of CP Club, he informed Nagpur Today that he had no clue about the incident as he wasn’t present at the time.

Watch Video Here:

