Computer dealer duped of Rs 6.83 lakh in Dhantoli

Advertisement

Nagpur: A computer and laptop dealer lost over Rs 6.83 lakh to online fraudsters who lured him on the pretext of giving high returns on investment through gold trading.

Nitesh Laxman Raut (40), who owns Satya Sai Computers at 1023, Chhoti Dhantoli, received a message on WhatsApp from cell number 9915903119 along with a link to Gold Share Trading website. He also received a message from namaste future.com assuring high returns on investments in May this year. He decided to give it a try and got registered on the website by sending Rs 100 for opening the account. At first, he invested a small amount and received a good profit. Seeing the profit, he then invested Rs, 6.83 lakh.

Advertisement

On June 10, he checked his account and found a balance of Rs 16.17 lakh in it. When he went to withdraw the money, an error reflected in his account. After three days, he found the website and link were shut down. Realising that he was duped by scammers, he approached the police.

Following the victim’s complaint, Dhantoli Police registered a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with Section 66(C)(D) of the Information Technology Act and started investigations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement