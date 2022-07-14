Nagpur Smart city felicitated by two national awards at bengaluru

Advertisement

Nagpur: Nagpur City honoured by two national prestigious awards for commendable performance of Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) in the challenge of India Cycle for change and Streets for People challenges, as in both the challenges city bagged the Stage 1 award in top 11 cities of India. On behalf of the city Dr. Pranita Umredkar, General Manager, Environment Division and Nodal Officer of India Cycle for Change (IC4C) and Streets 4 People (S4P) received the awards. The awards were conferred in a national level workshop organized at Bengaluru recently.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Shri Radhakrishnan B, Chief Executive Officer of Nagpur Smart City Shri Chinmay Gotmare, and Additional Municipal Commissioner Shri Deepak Kumar Meena appreciated efforts of Nagpur Smart City for completing the challenges and winning the award.

The workshop was organized by the Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, in partnership with Institute for Transportation and Development Policy ( ITDP) India, Directorate of Urban Land Transport and Bengaluru Smart City on theme ‘Healthy Streets Capacity Building’ at Bengaluru. In the workshop, the speakers emphasized on to scale up walking and cycling across the nation and too accelerate progress of street design projects.

Shri Byrathi Basavaraj, Hon’ble Minister Urban Development Department, Government of Karnataka , Ms Manjula V, Additional Chief Secretary, Commissioner, Directorate of Urban Land Transport, Govt of Karnataka, Shri Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, Government of Karnataka and Chairman Bengaluru Smart City, Shri Rajendra Cholan, Managing Director, Bengaluru Smart City, dignitaries from Karnataka and Shri Kunal Kumar, Joint Secretary and Mission Director, Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt of India, Shri Rahul Kapoor, Director, Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt of India dignitaries from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs , Aswathy Dilip, Managing Director, ITDP India were present in the workshop.

It may be mentioned that to encourage the green mobility and to encourage the citizen to use cycle, Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) has proposed to provide 75 Bicycle stands across the city and started consultation with various stakeholders from different socio-economic group to understand their requirement for cycling, and lunching “cycle” as an alternate green clean transport said Chinmay Gotmare, CEO NSSCDCL.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B expressed appreciation for the work on Nagpur. Smart city and provided information on the action plan for implementing full street design projects throughout the city. Under Municipal Corporation an Urban Design Cell has just been established in order to mainstream complete street design initiatives in the city. On the basis of full street design principles, Orange City Street is now being designed, developed, and retrofitted. NSSCDCL and NMC will be signing the Memorandum of Understanding with ITDP for technical assistance for the full street design project and for framing Healthy Street Policy, Non -Motorized Transportation (NMT) policy added by Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur.

On this occasion at NMC, Deputy Commissioner (Sanitation) Dr Gajendra Mahale, Chief Finance Officer Neha Jha, General Manager Mobility Shri Rajesh Dufare, General Manager E-Gov Dr Sheel Ghule, Dr Parag Armal, Anup Lahoti and others were present.

