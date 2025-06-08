“Completely absurd”: ECI debunks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘match-fixing’ claim

Advertisement



New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday refuted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claim of “match-fixing” in elections, calling the allegations “completely absurd.” While putting a point wise rebuttal of Congress MP’s claims, the ECI said, “The entire nation is aware that each election process including the preparation of electoral rolls, polling and counting etc. are all held by Government staff and that too in the presence of authorised representatives formally appointed by Political Parties/ Candidates from polling station up to constituency level.”

The top poll body added in its statement, “Any misinformation being spread, by anyone, is not only a sign of disrespect towards law, but also brings disrepute to the thousands of representatives appointed by their own political party and demotivates lakhs of election staff who work untiringly and transparently during elections.”

“After any unfavourable verdict by the voters, trying to defame the Election Commission by saying that it is compromised, is completely absurd,” the statement by ECI read.

Earlier in the day, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha outlined the alleged electoral irregularities in a stepwise manner — fake voters are added, voter turnout is inflated, bogus voting is facilitated, and evidence is subsequently hidden. “How to steal an election? Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024 were a blueprint for rigging democracy,” Gandhi said while sharing an article written by him.

“My article shows how this happened, step by step: Step 1: Rig the panel for appointing the Election Commission. Step 2: Add fake voters to the roll. Step 3: Inflate voter turnout. Step 4: Target the bogus voting exactly where BJP needs to win. Step 5: Hide the evidence,” Gandhi wrote. “It’s not hard to see why the BJP was so desperate in Maharashtra. But rigging is like match-fixing – the side that cheats might win the game, but damages institutions and destroys public faith in the result. All concerned Indians must see the evidence. Judge for themselves. Demand answers,” Gandhi said.

