AI to patrol Nagpur: Smart traffic surveillance to start at 10 key junctions

Nagpur: In a significant step toward transforming traffic governance in the city, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Nagpur Traffic Police are rolling out an AI-powered surveillance system at 10 of Nagpur’s busiest junctions. The project, which forms part of the Integrated Traffic Management and Monitoring System (IITMS), is set to go live within the next week.

Designed to harness artificial intelligence for real-time traffic enforcement, the pilot initiative will cover critical intersections including Laxmi Nagar Square, Shankar Nagar Square, Alankar Talkies Square, and Deekshabhoomi Square, among others. An additional high-speed detection unit will be installed near Sankat Mochan Mandir in Dwarkapuri to catch overspeeding violations on the spot.

Three types of state-of-the-art cameras are being deployed:

• ANPR Cameras for automatic number plate recognition, featuring vari-focal lenses and night-vision IR.

• Evidence Cameras in 4K resolution to automatically detect violations like red light jumping, illegal parking, and wrong-way driving.

• Vehicle Detector Cameras to monitor traffic flow and spot offences like mobile phone usage behind the wheel and absence of seat belts.

LED cantilever traffic poles have already been set up at most pilot junctions, while installation is nearing completion at Kachipura Square. Additionally, cantilever-mounted Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) cameras and an Advanced Traffic Control System (ATCS) are being integrated into the setup.

A centralised monitoring network will run through the Smart City Command and Control Room and the City Operations Centre, ensuring citywide coordination.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Madhuri Baviskar praised the move, saying, “This technology gives us an extra pair of eyes at all times. But we must remember that human presence is still essential for effective enforcement and to create psychological deterrence.”

The initiative is expected to be gradually scaled up across the city within two years. Once completed, the system will be officially handed over to Nagpur Traffic Police for full-time operations.

