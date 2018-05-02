Complete Reach II and Reach IV work fast, says Dr Dixit

Nagpur : Maha Metro Managing Director Dr Brijesh Dixit on Thursday asked Metro officers to complete the balance work of Reach II (Sitabuldi to Automotive Square) and Reach IV (Sitabuldi to Prajapati Nagar) fast and complete it on schedule. He inspected Gaddigodam Metro Station, four level traffic structure (Kamptee Road Gurudwara) and balanced cantilever work near Anand Talkies (Sitabuldi).

Maha Metro has opened large number of stations during Covid-19 period despite all type of adverse circumstances. It has also completed a double-decker flyover on Wardha Road, Manish Nagar railway overbridge (ROB) and Manish Nagar railway underbridge (RUB).

Gaddigodam Metro Station (Reach II)

The station has an area of 13,631 square meter and will have ample commercial space. A two-level parking arrangement will be available in the station. The building is at present 80% complete. Dr Dixit inspected the station on Thursday along with the nearby four level traffic structure. He issued necessary directions to the officers.

Balanced Cantilever (Reach IV)

Dr Dixit inspected the cantilever and issued instructions to officers regarding precautions to be taken during execution of the work. He reviewed the progress of the structure in detail.

Director (Project) Mahesh Kumar briefed Dr Dixit about the progress of these works in detail, during the inspection. Executive Director (Reach IV) Arun Kumar, Chief Project Manager Prakash Mudaliar, Project Director R Ramanathan and others were present during the inspection.