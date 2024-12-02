Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 17, to cost Rs 1,995 in Nagpur

Advertisement





Nagpur: State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Sunday hiked the price of commercial category LPG cylinder by Rs 17 bringing it up from Rs 1,978 to Rs 1,995 per unit in Nagpur. The price rise in the 19 kg commercial category LPG cylinder will burden the consumers like hotel and restaurant owners, caterers, small eatery owners etc., who are struggling to minimise their expenses.

The OMCs had reduced the prices of the commercial LPG cylinders in the month of September when the prices were cut by Rs 92 per cylinder. “The prices are still very high for people like us. The oil marketing companies should lower the prices and make it affordable for us,” said a tea seller based in Gandhibagh. He also said that the consumption of LPG goes up in the winter season which eventually pushes up their expenditure.

In the meanwhile, the oil marketing companies did not change the price tag of the14.2kg domestic category liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders.