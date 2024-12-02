IndiGo to start 4th Nagpur-Bengaluru flight from Dec 15

Advertisement





Nagpur: Despite having received approval over a year ago, the flight service from Nagpur to Jaipur has not yet commenced. Meanwhile, IndiGo Airlines is set to launch a fourth flight from Nagpur to Bengaluru starting December 15. This flight will depart from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport at 11:50 pm, bringing the total number of flights from Nagpur to Bengaluru to four.

The existing flights to Bengaluru include a morning flight at 7:25 am, an evening flight at 7:00 pm, and a night flight at 10:05 pm. Considering passenger demand, the airline has decided to add an additional flight at 11:50 pm.

Schedule for Nagpur-Jaipur flight expected in 15 days

According to sources, the schedule for the Nagpur to Jaipur flight service may be released within the next 15-20 days. Indigo Airlines had obtained DGCA approval for this route a year ago, but due to some internal reasons, the service was not launched. However, the path now appears to be clearing up.

Akasa Air may start operations from summer schedule

According to reports, Akasa Air might also begin its flight operations from Nagpur in the upcoming summer schedule. It is said that the airline has obtained approval for flights from Nagpur to Delhi and Nagpur to Mumbai.

Flight schedule for Bengaluru

Currently, there are flights from Nagpur to Bengaluru at 7:25 am, 7:00 pm, and 10:05 pm. Starting December 15, an additional flight will operate at 11:50 pm. The flight from Nagpur to Bengaluru takes approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes.