Manewada-Besa Road turns into a traffic living hell, Nagpurians fume over apathy

Nagpur: The Manewada-Besa Road in Nagpur has turned into a living hell for commuters, with traffic congestion becoming a daily ordeal. Traffic jams, once an occasional inconvenience, have now become a chronic urban illness in Nagpur. On Sunday night, the situation spiralled out of control in the Besa area, where hundreds of vehicles were seen crawling along the road for over four gruelling hours, with queues stretching over a kilometre in both directions.

Commuters were left stranded, helpless and frustrated. Many reached their destinations hours late, stuck in a jam that exposed the utter failure of the city’s traffic management system. While the traffic police are quick to issue challans, they remain shockingly indifferent when it comes to actually managing traffic flow. The absence of any response from either the police or civic administration during Sunday’s chaos has drawn widespread anger from residents.

Citizens are raising serious questions: Why is the administration only visible during VIP movements? Roads are cleared swiftly for political motorcades, but when common people suffer in gridlocked streets, authorities turn a blind eye.

Adding to the mess is rampant encroachment. Locals pointed out that near the HDFC Bank on Besa Road, illegal shops have cropped up, and a garage operates in full swing. Customers park their vehicles haphazardly on the road while garage-bound cars are lined up on both the road and the footpath—completely choking the already narrow stretch.

To make matters worse, utility poles at every left turn in Besa Chowk have become physical obstructions. These poles, inexplicably planted in the middle of key turns, act as bottlenecks, drastically slowing down traffic. This flawed infrastructure design results in long lines of vehicles inching forward, one behind the other, with no escape route.

Residents are now demanding immediate removal of these obstructive poles and strict action against illegal encroachments. They warn that if the administration continues to ignore ground realities, public frustration could soon erupt into protest.

