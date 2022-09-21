Comedian Raju Srivastava Passes Away At The Age Of 58

Advertisement

New Delhi: Popular comedian Raju Srivastava has passed away at the age of 58. The comedian took his last breath at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Raju was admitted to AIIMS after he had a heart attack on August 10.

The stand-up comic had suffered a heart attack while exercising. “He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital,” Raju Srivastava’s cousin had earlier told

