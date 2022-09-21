Shri Kalgidhar Satsang Mandal observes Jyoti Jot Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

Advertisement

Nagpur: On the auspices of Jaripatka-based Shri Kalgidhar Satsang Mandal, the Jyoti Jot Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji was for the devotees on Tuesday, September 20.

Adv Madhavdas Mamtani, Convener of Shri Kalgidhar Satsang Mandal threw light on the life of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He said that Guru Nanak Dev Ji returned from his mission tours and lived in Kartarpur until the end of his days. The Guru became widely renowned and respected for his humble service to humanity.

When it became apparent that Guru Nanak Dev ji’s end was imminent, he explained the concept of joti jot, that only his mortal body would expire, but that light which illumined him was divine light, and would pass to his successor.

Hundreds of devotees participated in the programme. It concluded with Arti, Stuti, Ardas of Ten Gurus and Adi Shakti Bhavani Mata, described in Dasam Granth.

