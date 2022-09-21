‘On Street Parking’ system comes into effect at 75 places along 8 streets in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Following a proposal by Nagpur Municipal Corporation to create “On Street Parking Places” in ten zones of the civic body, the Nagpur Traffic Police have designated 75 places along roads for on street parking of four-wheelers and two-wheelers across the city.

Initially, the system will be implemented on eight streets as suggested by NMC and a notification in this regard has been issued.

The following are the streets:

1)Bhajimandi Square to Orange City Hospital Squiare

2)Laxmi Bhavan Square to Ramnagar Rotary

3)Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh (PKV) Square to VCA Stadium Square

4)NMC Zone 4 Square to Congress Nagar T-Point

5)Telephone Exchange Square to Chhapru Nagar Square

6)Jagnade Square to Telephone Exchange Square

7)Medical Square to Kamgar Bhavan Square (Baidyanath Square)

8)Medical Square to Krida Chowk

The notification will be in effect till March 15, 2023. If the citizens have any objection/complaint, they should contact phone 0712-02564550 or contact dcptraffic.ngp/mahapolice.gov.in. The Traffic Police have appealed the citizens to follow the notification and cooperate with the police.

According to sources in the civic body said that the pay and park will be state-of-the-art facilities. People will be able to know space availability at these locations before reaching there and can also book the same in advance. The reports stated that the main motive behind the “On Street Parking” is to regulate parking of vehicles on major roads, especially in market areas. The system will also help in easing traffic congestion.

