Nagpur Today

Published On : Tue, Dec 10th, 2019

College-bound girl goes missing in Sakkardara

missing

Representational Pic

Nagpur: A college-bound 17-year old girl has gone missing in Sakkardara area here on Monday, December 9.

The girl left home around 12 noon on Monday for going to college. But did not return home since then. The girl’s relatives searched her at all possible place but could not find her. Finally, a complaint was registered with Sakkardara police in this regard.

Acting on the complaint, Assistant PSI Matre registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC as per directives of Supreme Court. Cops have launched a search to trace the girl.

