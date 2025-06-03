Cobra strikes during rescue: Sarpamitra bitten, Nagpur hospitals caught unprepared

Advertisement



Nagpur: With monsoon rains looming, snake sightings are on the rise — and so are snake-bite cases. In the last fortnight alone, two incidents have been reported in Nagpur. The latest one involved a young snake rescuer who narrowly escaped a tragic end.

On Monday morning, 24-year-old Aniket Uikey, a dedicated Sarpamitra (friend of snakes) from Vihirgaon, responded to an urgent call about a snake sighting in a residential area. Armed with his experience and tools, he began the rescue operation. But what seemed like a routine task turned dangerous when a 4 to 5-foot cobra struck, sinking its fangs into Aniket’s right hand.

Despite the bite, Uikey bravely continued the rescue, safely securing the venomous reptile in a jar before rushing for medical help. But what followed exposed a serious lapse in the city’s emergency preparedness. The first hospital he approached lacked the anti-venom required for his treatment. So did the next — and the one after that.

It wasn’t until he reached Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) that he received the life-saving anti-venom injection.

Upon learning about the incident, members of the Wildlife Welfare Society — including Secretary Nitish Bhandakkar and Pravin Tule — arrived at GMCH to collect the rescued cobra. The reptile was later released into the wild on the outskirts of Nagpur.

Just a few days prior, Sachin Uikey, another local resident, died after being bitten by a snake — underscoring the life-threatening consequences of such encounters, especially when prompt treatment isn’t available.

The Wildlife Welfare Society has now issued a dual appeal: urging sarpamitras to take extra precautions during the monsoon, and calling on all hospitals in Nagpur to stock sufficient anti-venom supplies to avoid further tragedies.

