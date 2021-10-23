Coaching classes in State to resume soon, assures Home Minister Walse-Patil

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Saturday said that coaching classes in the State will resume soon.

The Minister’s assurance came after Dipen Agrawal, Convener of Sarkar Jagao Vanijya Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (SJVBSS) and President of Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) met Dilip Walse-Patil during his maiden visit to Nagpur.

At the outset Dipen Agrawal welcomed the Minister with floral bouquet and discussed various issues pertaining to security and safety of traders especially during the festive season at market places and importantly brought to his notice the concerns about high rise in online cyber frauds and crimes.

Agrawal, while welcoming the decision to resume economic activities for all the segments and sectors, drew the attention of Home Minister towards the injustice, probably due to oversight, with coaching classes. “Schools and colleges are permitted to resume operations with SOPs, however coaching classes are still not permitted to operate. Closure of coaching classes is huge setback for students of the state vis-à-vis students of other states with regard to preparation for competitive tests,” Agrawal pointed out and requested, the Home Minister to ensure that coaching classes are permitted to function with immediate effect.

Dilip Walse-Patil, after patiently hearing all the issues, assured to address all and each issue placed before him and said he will personally speak to Chief Secretary and if required with Chief Minister. He will see to it that the injustice inadvertently done to coaching classes is rectified and order is issued at the earliest permitting the coaching classes to open-up in the state.

Agrawal expressed his gratitude to Duneshwar Pethe, NCP President (Nagpur) for being present in the meeting and supporting the righteous demands.

Others prominently present were Prakash Gajbhiye, former MLC, Radheshyam Sarda, Hemant Gandhi, Arup S Mukherjee, Pravin Mahajan and Harsh Agrawal.