Anas, Ayesha, Aaliya, Zainab, Fatema bag Karate Orange Belts

Nagpur: MITSUYA-KAI Hayashi-ha Shito-Ryu Karate-Do India recently organized “Karate Belt Gradation Exam” of “Steps Karate Club” with Covid-19 protocol at MITSUYA-KAI Main Branch-Karate Hall, Divisional Krida Sankul Indoor Stadium, Mankapur from 6:30 am to 9:00 am.

“Karate Belt Gradation Exam” has been conducted by Hanshi Dr. Zakir S Khan and assisted by “Steps Karate Club” Coach Shihan Shahwar Khan.

An important step in the study of Karate is testing for your next belt. The successful completion of each test brings the student one step closer to becoming a black belt and students must demonstrate knowledge of certain skills like Zuki, Uke, Geri, Ippon Kumite, Kata, Kumite etc.and show their endurance, stamina, concentration, strength, conditioning & power etc before testing for the next level. Karate is divided into two main grades or ranks which are called “Dan” for Black Belt and “Kyu” grades for all Colour Belts.

The following are the students who have been awarded honor of various Belts:

Orange Belt:

1) Sayyad Anas, 2) Ayesha Khan, 3) Aaliya Khan, and 4) Zainab Fatema Khan.

Yellow Belt:

1) Kashaf Fatema, 2) Sanskruti Shukla, 3) Syed Aariz Ali , 4) Nashra Fatema, 5) Esha Fatema, 6) Aiza Khan, 7) Mohammad Sibtain, 8) Ayesha Fatima, 9) Alishba Khan, 10) Zainab Tabassum, 11) Bilal Ahmed, 12) Zoya Fatima, 13) Ammar Khan, and 14) Mohammad Haroon Sayeed.

The Belts were awarded by Hanshi Dr. Zakir S Khan with Shihan Shahwar Khan.