Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Dec 17th, 2019

Cancel load-shedding in rural parts, Agrawal urges MSEDCL

Nagpur: The General Secretary of Krishi Utpadak Sangh Sandeep Agrawal has demanded Chief Engineer of MSEDCL to cancel load-shedding in rural areas as announced recently by the power company.

In a letter sent to the Chief Engineer of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), Agrawal pointed out that the load-shedding has been affecting irrigation being done through agriculture pumps.

There is no irrigation facility till to date which is hampering 100 percent sowing operations. But still the farmers are doing irrigation from wells and other sources.

In this situation, power cuts by MSEDCL are rendering all efforts of farmers futile. All farmers are distressed over frequent load-shedding. It is very regrettable that Annadata is being deprived of elecricity to meet the demands of cities, Agrawal lamented.

Agrawal further appealed the new government to keep interests of farmers in mind. The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had himself hit the streets raising demands of farmers. Hence he should ensure that farmers are not put to hardships in any way.

Happening Nagpur
Rain brings chill in Nagpur
Rain brings chill in Nagpur
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Nagpur Crime News
Five tricksters cheat man of Rs 39.48 lakh in Ganeshpeth
Five tricksters cheat man of Rs 39.48 lakh in Ganeshpeth
Crime Branch raids Bagdi’s “Worli gambling den” in Snehnagar
Crime Branch raids Bagdi’s “Worli gambling den” in Snehnagar
Maharashtra News
एचएससी व्होकेशनल अभ्यासक्रमातील शिक्षकांना ४६०० ग्रेड पे द्या
एचएससी व्होकेशनल अभ्यासक्रमातील शिक्षकांना ४६०० ग्रेड पे द्या
नागपुरात भाजपने लावले फडणवीसांचे ‘पुन्हा येणार..पुन्हा येणार..’चे बॅनर्स
नागपुरात भाजपने लावले फडणवीसांचे ‘पुन्हा येणार..पुन्हा येणार..’चे बॅनर्स
Hindi News
सही में अगर फडणवीस को मदद करनी है किसानो की, तो हमारे साथ दिल्ली चले: पृथ्वीराज चौहान
सही में अगर फडणवीस को मदद करनी है किसानो की, तो हमारे साथ दिल्ली चले: पृथ्वीराज चौहान
वीडिओ: केंद्र के भरोसे किसानों की मदद की घोषणा की थी क्या ? देवेंद्र फडणवीस
वीडिओ: केंद्र के भरोसे किसानों की मदद की घोषणा की थी क्या ? देवेंद्र फडणवीस
Trending News
Assembly adjourned for the day amid BJP bedlam over aid to farmers
Assembly adjourned for the day amid BJP bedlam over aid to farmers
Assembly adjourned for 30 minutes amid BJP uproar over farmers’ compensation
Assembly adjourned for 30 minutes amid BJP uproar over farmers’ compensation
Featured News
CM Thackeray likens police action on Jamia students with Jallianwala Bagh firing
CM Thackeray likens police action on Jamia students with Jallianwala Bagh firing
In Pics: Winter Session: Police enjoy fulsome food amid bandobast
In Pics: Winter Session: Police enjoy fulsome food amid bandobast
Trending In Nagpur
एचएससी व्होकेशनल अभ्यासक्रमातील शिक्षकांना ४६०० ग्रेड पे द्या
एचएससी व्होकेशनल अभ्यासक्रमातील शिक्षकांना ४६०० ग्रेड पे द्या
सही में अगर फडणवीस को मदद करनी है किसानो की, तो हमारे साथ दिल्ली चले: पृथ्वीराज चौहान
सही में अगर फडणवीस को मदद करनी है किसानो की, तो हमारे साथ दिल्ली चले: पृथ्वीराज चौहान
वीडिओ: केंद्र के भरोसे किसानों की मदद की घोषणा की थी क्या ? देवेंद्र फडणवीस
वीडिओ: केंद्र के भरोसे किसानों की मदद की घोषणा की थी क्या ? देवेंद्र फडणवीस
MVA holds crucial meeting to counter BJP offensive
MVA holds crucial meeting to counter BJP offensive
CM Thackeray likens police action on Jamia students with Jallianwala Bagh firing
CM Thackeray likens police action on Jamia students with Jallianwala Bagh firing
Cancel load-shedding in rural parts, Agrawal urges MSEDCL
Cancel load-shedding in rural parts, Agrawal urges MSEDCL
खातेदारों की रकम हड़पकर पतसंस्था का अध्यक्ष फरार
खातेदारों की रकम हड़पकर पतसंस्था का अध्यक्ष फरार
Mexican Fest At Tandoori Nights
Mexican Fest At Tandoori Nights
वीडिओ : युवा बॉम्ब है, उसको आग लगाने की कोशिश न करे केंद्र सरकार: उद्धव ठाकरे
वीडिओ : युवा बॉम्ब है, उसको आग लगाने की कोशिश न करे केंद्र सरकार: उद्धव ठाकरे
22-Year-Old Woman Falls Off Mumbai Local, Dies in Hospital
22-Year-Old Woman Falls Off Mumbai Local, Dies in Hospital
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145