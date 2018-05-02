Cancel load-shedding in rural parts, Agrawal urges MSEDCL

Nagpur: The General Secretary of Krishi Utpadak Sangh Sandeep Agrawal has demanded Chief Engineer of MSEDCL to cancel load-shedding in rural areas as announced recently by the power company.

In a letter sent to the Chief Engineer of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), Agrawal pointed out that the load-shedding has been affecting irrigation being done through agriculture pumps.

There is no irrigation facility till to date which is hampering 100 percent sowing operations. But still the farmers are doing irrigation from wells and other sources.

In this situation, power cuts by MSEDCL are rendering all efforts of farmers futile. All farmers are distressed over frequent load-shedding. It is very regrettable that Annadata is being deprived of elecricity to meet the demands of cities, Agrawal lamented.

Agrawal further appealed the new government to keep interests of farmers in mind. The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had himself hit the streets raising demands of farmers. Hence he should ensure that farmers are not put to hardships in any way.