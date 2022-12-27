Govt didn’t give befitting reply to Karnataka CM’s remarks about Marathi people

MPCC chief Nana Patole lambasts govt over border issue

Nagpur: The Karnataka government targeted the Marathi brethren in border areas and perpetrated atrocities on them, breaking the vehicles of many people in the process. Even after the meeting of Maharashtra and Karnataka CM’s with the Union Home Minister, Bommai did not stop his high handed behaviour. In a situation where even ministers from Maharashtra cannot go to the border areas, the situation has indeed become pathetic. Our government should have been vocal while passing the resolution in the House. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole has said that Maharashtra Chief Minister did not respond appropriately as compared to the way his Karnataka counterpart spewed venom against Marathi people. The government appeared to be indecisive while passing the resolution.

Advertisement

Speaking to media persons in the vicinity of the legislative assembly, Nana Patole said that Chief Minister Shinde proposed a resolution on border issues and it was unanimously approved by the house. The Karnataka government is deliberately targeting the border villagers. The life of Marathi brethren in these areas has become practically unbearable. It was the demand of the opposition that this resolution should be put forth and the government’s stand is that there should be no political hatred between the states.

The role of the Bharatiya Janata Party is not clear in this concern in fact, it is indeed ambiguous. In 2014, they had promised to create a separate Vidarbha if the government came to power in the state and centre, and they also promised to solve the border issues, but the border dispute has not been resolved even after 8 years. The BJP and its allied parties are in power in the Centre, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Bharatiya Janata Party wants the votes of Marathi people only for sake of victory in elections.

The Supreme court is expected to deliver a verdict in this matter soon. The central government should also intervene in this matter and take a firm stand. Until the verdict is passed in this case, the central government can declare the disputed areas as a union territory, but the present regime at the centre is spineless and not doing anything. MPCC President Patole further said that BJP is in power in both the states and yet nothing concrete is being done in this concern.

Earlier in the day, the Maha Vikas Aghadi legislators resorted to sloganeering against the Shinde-Fadnavis regime and protested in a unique way by singing Bhajans in front of the Vidhan Bhavan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement