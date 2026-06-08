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Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday unveiled Environmental Law and Management, a scholarly publication authored by noted technocrat, researcher, engineer and academician Dr Amit Bijon Dutta, at a function held at the Ramgiri Office in Nagpur.

During the ceremony, Fadnavis formally released the book and lauded Dr Dutta for his contribution to environmental awareness, sustainability studies and policy-oriented academic research. The Chief Minister also extended his best wishes for the author’s future academic and literary pursuits.

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The publication offers a comprehensive examination of environmental governance, legislative frameworks, sustainability principles, ecological ethics, industrial compliance mechanisms and strategic environmental management practices. The book seeks to bridge the gap between environmental legislation, engineering implementation, industrial responsibility and sustainable development, making it relevant for policymakers, industry professionals, researchers and students.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Dutta expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for unveiling the book and described the event as a matter of great honour. He said the publication was conceived not merely as an academic text but as a practical and policy-oriented guide that could support environmentally responsible decision-making in governance, infrastructure development and industry.

Dr Dutta has extensive experience spanning more than 25 years in civil and structural engineering, project management, infrastructure development, environmental sustainability and human resource management. He holds a PhD, MBA and M.Tech in Environmental and Structural Engineering, along with several professional and technical qualifications.

Over the years, he has made significant contributions to engineering excellence, knowledge dissemination and interdisciplinary research across the fields of engineering, project management, human resource management and environmental studies.

Apart from his academic and engineering accomplishments, Dr Dutta is also an internationally recognised photographer. His work has earned accolades from reputed global photographic institutions and has received recognition at several national and international platforms. He has authored multiple books covering technical, educational, environmental and photographic subjects.

The release of Environmental Law and Management marks another milestone in Dr Dutta’s ongoing efforts to promote environmental consciousness, sustainable development and intellectual scholarship through research and education.

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