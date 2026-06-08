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Nagpur: For wildlife enthusiast Harsh Thawale, a resident of Nagpur, widely known as the Tiger Capital of India, the dream of seeing a tiger in its natural habitat had remained unfulfilled for more than two decades. On June 6, that long wait finally came to an unforgettable end during a safari at Pench Tiger Reserve.

Thawale, who had nurtured a fascination for wildlife since childhood, witnessed his first wild tiger during a morning safari through the Turia Gate zone of the reserve. The experience, he says, was worth every year of anticipation.

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The dramatic sighting unfolded after safari guides informed visitors during a breakfast halt that a tiger had been spotted near Jamun Nala. Eager to catch a glimpse of the big cat, tourists rushed to the location. While the tiger initially remained hidden, the safari group instead noticed a leopard perched nearly 30 feet high on a tree, so well camouflaged that it was difficult to spot with the naked eye.

Moments later, a guide from a nearby safari vehicle pointed out that the tiger was actually concealed in the tall grass barely 50 feet away. According to guides, the leopard had likely detected the tiger’s presence and climbed to the highest branch for safety.

The situation became even more dramatic when forest department elephants patrolling the area approached. As soon as the tiger noticed the elephants, it rose from its resting place and began to move. The leopard immediately leapt from the tree and vanished into the dense forest.

What followed was a once-in-a-lifetime encounter for Thawale.

The tiger calmly walked toward the safari canter, seemingly unaffected by the presence of numerous vehicles gathered nearby. The majestic animal crossed behind the vehicle, came within an estimated 10 feet of the tourists, and then crossed the road before disappearing back into the forest.

Although the sighting lasted only about five minutes, the memory will remain etched in Thawale’s mind forever.

“My heart was racing. I felt excited, nervous, amazed and even a little frightened. Seeing such a powerful animal so close, in its natural habitat, is a feeling that cannot be fully described in words,” he recalled.

The encounter also carried a special emotional significance. As a child, Thawale often admired wildlife photographs published in newspapers and dreamed of one day sharing a photograph of his own. With this memorable tiger sighting, that dream has now become a reality.

The photograph captured during the encounter stands as a testament to the rich wildlife heritage of Pench Tiger Reserve and the enduring fascination that India’s national animal continues to inspire among nature lovers.

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