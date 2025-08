36-Hour Planned Shutdown of Pench-I Water Treatment Plant from August 5 for Maintenance Work

Advertisement



Nagpur, The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Orange City Water (OCW) have announced a 36-hour planned shutdown of the Pench-I Water Treatment Plant (WTP) starting from 10:00 AM on August 5, 2025, till 10:00 PM on August 6, 2025. This shutdown is scheduled to facilitate critical maintenance and infrastructure upgrades under the AMRUT scheme.

Key Maintenance Activities During Shutdown:

1200 × 900 mm interconnection of Pench-I feeder with the new AMRUT feeder at Katol Road, near Nagpur Police Training Ground. 700 × 700 mm interconnection of Omkar Nagar feeder with the new AMRUT feeder near Raj Bhavan MBR Gate. Replacement of 600 mm dia. outlet valve for GH-Buldi feeder at the MBR premises. Replacement of 600 mm dia. valve for the Medical feeder at the MBR premises.

Areas Likely to Be Affected:

1. GH-Buldi Command Area

Buldi Main Road, Tekdi Road, Kumbhartoli, Netaji Market, Telipura, Anand Nagar, Modi No. 1–3, Ganesh Mandir, Ramdaspeth, Maharajbagh Road.

2. Wanjari Nagar Old Command Area

Wanjari Nagar, Kukde Layout, New & Old Babulkheda, Chandramani Nagar, Ishwar Nagar, Pragati Nagar, Shyam Nagar, Kunjilal Peth, Empress Mill Colony, Kailash Nagar (Old & New), Shramjivi Nagar, Vasant Nagar.

3. Wanjari Nagar New Command Area

Vishwakarma Nagar, Ramai Nagar, Welekar Nagar, Bajrang Nagar, Bodhivruksha Nagar, Raghuji Nagar, MHADA Quarter, Somwaripeth, Raje Raghuji Nagar, Taj Nagar, Shivraj Nagar, Savitribai Phule Nagar, Police Quarter Ajni.

4. Reshimbagh Command Area

Juni Shukrawari, Mahavir Nagar, Bhagat Colony, Ganesh Nagar, Gayatri Nagar, Shiv Park, Om Nagar, Sudampuri, Anand Nagar, Old Nandanwan, Rajiv Gandhi Park, Nehru Nagar, Shiv Nagar, Labhan Tanda.

5. Hanuman Nagar Command Area

Vakilpeth, Saraipeth, Siraspeth, Chandan Nagar, Mahesh Colony, Hajarewadi, PTS Quarter, Somwaripeth, Professor Colony, Hanuman Nagar, Reshimbagh Nagmoli Layout, Mattipura.

6. Godrej Anandam ESR

Dakshina Murti Chowk, Pataleshwar Road, Binjani Mahila School, Kotwali Police Chowki, Panchang Galli, Chota Ram Mandir, Old Hislop College, Attar Oli, Ramajichiwadi, Karnalbagh, Telipura, Gadikhana, Juni Shukrawari, Joharipura.

7. GH-Medical Feeder Area

GMC, TV Ward, SECR Railway, Tata Capital, Rambagh Colony, Rajabaksha, Indira Nagar, Jattarodi No. 3, Ajni Railway, Rambagh MHADA, Shukla Atta Chakki, Untkhana, Great Nag Road, Borkar Nagar, Bara Signal.

8. GH-Central Railway Line

9. GH-Boriyapura Command Area

Mominpura, Saifi Nagar, Bakra Mandi, Aman Ulla Masjid, Bhankheda Buddha Vihar, Anand Nagar, Dr. Ambedkar Putla, Choti Masjid, Kamil Ansari House, Kabristan Road, Timki Police Chowki, Timki Khatikpura, Lurbasi Mandir, Barse Nagar, Pachpaoli, Shobha Khet, Timki Chimabai Peth, Rambhaji Road, Goilbar Chowk, Kuratkar Mohalla, Sapate Mohalla, Jagnath Budhwari, Dandare Mohalla, Pili Marbat Chowk, Maskasath, Chand Mohalla, Bhola Shah Dargah, Itwari, Nehru Putla, Mirchi Bazar, Bazar Chowk, Bhumtipura.

10. GH-Vahan Thikana Command Area

Kashmiri Gali, Rakhi Petrol Pump, Nava Nakasha, Qidwai Ground, Hanuman Mandir, Lashkaribagh (Galli No. 1–10), Kuradkarpeth, Police Quarters, Bhosalewadi, Samta Ground, Ambedkar Colony, Takshashila Bouddha Vihar, Jyoti Nagar, Baba Santosh Palace, Aara Machine Area.

11. GH-Sadar Command Area

Tiger Ground, Gondpura, Eidgah, Shitla Mata Mandir, Residency School, Choti Masjid Sadar, Gawlipura, Dhobi Pura, Kiradpura, Gandhi Square, Khemka Galli, Upwan Lawn, Jain Mandir, Chota Ram Mandir, Khatikpura, Teen Mundi Square, Saraf Chamber, Mount Road, Govt Polytechnic, Anjuman Road, Goa Colony, Mangalwari Complex, Link Road, MSEB Office, Pardesipura, Gaddigodam, PK Salve Road, Komal Chicken Center Galli, Mahaprajapati Buddha Vihar, Gautam Nagar, NMC School, Mohan Nagar, VIMS Hospital, St. John School, Khalasi Line, Catholic Club, Kuwara Bhimsen Mandir, DRM Office, Kingsway Hospital, LIC Office, Liberty Square, Mohini Complex, Kasturchand Park.

12. GH-Raj Nagar Command Area

Dalal Compound, Aradhana Colony, Surana Layout, Rajnagar, SBI Colony, Police Line, National Fire College, Silal Layout, Sitaram Mandir, Rajnagar Slum, SK Tower Line, Chaoni, Tailor Line, Poonam Aishwarya Colony, Nelson Square, Vijay Nagar, Pagal Khana, Chitnavis Layout, Byramji Town, NMV Layout, Gadge Ghat Slum, Starkey Town, Dhobi Ghat, New Colony, Gondwana Square, RBI Quarters, Mecosabagh, Clarke Town, Sindhi Colony, Kadbi Chowk.

13. Bezanbagh ESR Command Area

Jaripatka Market Area, Vasant Shah Square, Kamal Phool Square, Sindhu Nagar Society, Janta Hospital, Chaudhry Square, Chawla Square, Wadpakad, Mahatma Gandhi School, Math Mohalla, Bhandar Mohalla, Gond Mohalla, Sudarshan Colony, Garden Layout, Bezonbagh Ground, Teen Ki Chal, Empress Mill Quarter, Khadan Layout, Lumbini Nagar, Juna Jaripatka, Bhim Square, Bajaj College, Mahatma Phule Nagar, Mahaveer Nagar, Dayanand Park, Nazul Layout, Dilip Nagar, Gurunanak College, Indora Chawki, Motha Indora.

Public Advisory:

OCW urges residents in the affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and cooperate during this crucial maintenance period. Water supply is expected to normalize by the night of August 6, 2025.

For any queries or assistance, please contact:

NMC-OCW Helpline: 1800 266 9899

Email: contact@ocwindia.com