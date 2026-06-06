CM Fadnavis orders tight security measures for NEET-UG retest across State

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Mumbai: With the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21 following the cancellation of the earlier test over a paper leak controversy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed authorities to implement stringent security and monitoring measures to ensure a fair, transparent and hassle-free examination process.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at his official residence, Varsha, the Chief Minister instructed all concerned departments to remain on high alert and leave no room for lapses that could compromise the integrity of the examination.

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Emphasising the need for strict vigilance, Fadnavis directed officials to ensure that CCTV surveillance systems remain fully functional at all examination centres. He also called for enhanced cyber security mechanisms to prevent any attempt at malpractice, data breaches or examination-related irregularities.

The Chief Minister stressed that candidate verification procedures and frisking at examination venues must be carried out thoroughly to prevent unauthorised access and ensure adherence to examination protocols.

Recognising the anxiety among students and parents following the paper leak controversy, Fadnavis also instructed officials to maintain effective communication through social media and other public platforms. He directed authorities to promptly counter rumours, misinformation and misleading claims related to the examination so that candidates are not subjected to unnecessary confusion or stress.

Special attention has been ordered for examination centres in Pune and Latur, two cities that traditionally witness a large concentration of NEET aspirants every year. Officials have been asked to ensure robust security arrangements and seamless coordination among all agencies involved.

Fadnavis further directed district administrations, police departments, education authorities and other agencies to make comprehensive arrangements for traffic management, uninterrupted power supply, drinking water, medical assistance and contingency planning in view of the monsoon season.

“The objective is to ensure that students can focus entirely on their examination without facing any inconvenience at the centres,” the Chief Minister said during the meeting.

During the review, National Testing Agency Director General Abhishek Singh presented a detailed overview of examination preparedness in Maharashtra, including the number of centres, security protocols and logistical arrangements planned for the retest.

Senior officials from the Home Department, Medical Education Department, Higher and Technical Education Department, the Maharashtra State CET Cell, the State Intelligence Department and other key agencies were also present at the meeting.

The June 21 retest assumes significant importance as thousands of medical aspirants across the country prepare to reappear for the examination following the cancellation of the May 3 NEET-UG test amid allegations of a paper leak. Authorities say extensive precautions are being put in place to restore confidence in the examination system and ensure a smooth conduct of the nationwide test.

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