Fire Erupts at Ramdaspeth’s Yugdharm Complex; Firefighters Prevent Major Disaster Near Centre Point Hotel

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Nagpur: A potentially catastrophic fire broke out at the Yugdharm Complex in Ramdaspeth on Saturday evening, triggering panic in one of Nagpur’s busiest commercial and residential hubs. Thanks to the swift response of the Nagpur Fire and Emergency Services, the blaze was brought under control before it could spread to nearby buildings, averting a major disaster.

The fire erupted inside the OPD clinic of Dr. Surendra Patle on the second floor of the six-storey (G+5) Yugdharm Complex, located above Vasant Medical and adjacent to the prominent Centre Point Hotel. The building’s location amidst densely packed commercial establishments and high-rise structures heightened concerns of a possible large-scale fire emergency.

According to fire officials, the Civil Lines Fire Station received an emergency call at 4:11 pm. Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, two fire tenders—one from Civil Lines and another from Cotton Market Fire Station—were immediately dispatched and reached the spot within four minutes.

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By the time firefighters arrived, thick smoke had engulfed portions of the building, while computers, electrical wiring, furniture, and other equipment inside the clinic were being consumed by the flames. Under the supervision of Station Officer Shamkule and field leadership of Lonkar, firefighting teams, assisted by trainees, launched an intensive operation using heavy hose lines to contain the blaze.

After more than an hour of sustained efforts, the fire was successfully extinguished by 5:22 pm. Fire officials estimated the damage at approximately ₹3 lakh, primarily affecting clinic equipment and interiors. Importantly, the firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the rest of the complex and neighboring buildings, saving property worth several crores.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials from the Sitabuldi Police Station also reached the scene. PSI Narad has initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

The incident once again highlighted the importance of rapid emergency response in densely populated urban areas, where a delayed intervention could have led to devastating consequences.

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