CM, Dy CM attend BAC meeting of State Legislature in Mumbai

Nagpur/Mumbai: The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday attended the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of State Legislature held in Mumbai to finalise two-week agenda for the Winter Session of State Legislature starting from December 19 in Nagpur.

The BAC meeting was also attended by Assembly Speaker Adv Rahul Narvekar, Deputy Speaker Narhari Jhirval, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Cultural Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse, other Opposition leaders and the Principal Secretary of State Legislature.

