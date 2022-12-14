Workshop on Certification Course on “Embedded System” organized at GWCET, Nagpur

Nagpur: The ISTE & IETE Approved workshop on “Embedded System” was organized by Electrical Engineering Department and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering Department of Govindrao Wanjari College of Engineering & Technology (GWCET), Nagpur with collaboration of ADMIRE TECH VISION, Nagpur and in association with Internal Quality Assurance Cell of the institute. The event was organized recently.

The Workshop was inaugurated at the hands of Dr Salim Chavan, Principal, Govindrao Wanjari College of Engineering & Technology, Sarang Pimpalkar, Sr Executive, ADMIRE TECH VISION, Nagpur and Parag Tembhurne, Project Engineer, ADMIRE TECH VISION, Nagpur.

Advertisement

Dr. Suhasini Wanjari, President, Amar Sewa Mandal, Adv. Abhijit Wanjari, MLC and Secretary Amar Sewa Mandal, Dr. Smeetaa A Wanjarri, Senate Member RTMNU & Treasurer, Amar Sewa Mandal have encouraged the committee members for successful conduction of the certification course.

Avishkar Wanjari, HoD, Electrical Engineering, Sameer Ashtekar, HoD Electronics & Telecommunication and their staff took valuable efforts for successful conduction of this workshop.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement