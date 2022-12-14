Tata Motors delivers 15 AC e-buses to NMC, to join Aapli Bus fleet soon

The number of passengers travelling in Aapli Bus fleet is between 1.10 lakh and 1.16 lakh per day. It means Aapli Bus remains a preferred mode of public transport for Nagpurians

Nagpur: Tata Motors Limited has delivered 15 air-conditioned electric buses to Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL). With this development, the number of electric buses with the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) stands at 61, according to media reports.

The reports further said that in the coming days, Tata Motors will deliver 25 AC electric buses to NSSCDCL. Besides this, the NMC has already placed an order for AC e-buses to PMI. This fleet of e-buses may join the NMC’s Aapli Bus service in March 2023, said the reports. Recently, the NMC executed an agreement with the manufacturer of e-buses. Inspection of the e-buses is under way. Once the NMC gives its nod, these e-buses will also start arriving in the city in three phases.

For these 144 e-buses, the NMC had received funds from the 15th Finance Commission of the Maharashtra Government. However, due to incomplete charging stations, the NMC is unable to operate the full fleet of e-buses. At present, the NMC is operating only 26 e-buses. These e-buses are being operational from the Tejaswani depot at Lakadganj which has 5 charging points and was constructed by Olectra Greentech.

Aapli Bus ridership:

The media reports said that even after the Phase-I Metro train routes became operational on December 11, the number of passengers travelling in Aapli Bus fleet is hovering between 1.10 lakh and 1.16 lakh per day. It means Aapli Bus remains a preferred mode of affordable public transport for Nagpurians.

Data obtained from NMC’s Transport Department revealed that passengers travelling in 360-odd Aapli Buses on December 12 was 1.16 lakh. The revenue from the sale of tickets crossed Rs 26.92 lakh.

On Monday, the passenger count in Aapli Bus exceeded this count by almost 13,000. At present, apart from increase in passenger count, NMC’s earning per km (EPKM) per bus is around Rs 38.44. Of the six depots, the highest revenue wise EPKM was recorded by Patwardhan Ground Depot. By operating 112 buses, this depot generated Rs 12.89 lakh revenue, which comes to EPKM of Rs 60.65. The lowest EPKM of Rs 22.50 was registered by Tejaswani Depot, which operates six e-buses.

NMC is operating a 360-odd Aapli Bus fleet through three red bus and two electric bus operators. To run these buses, the per km expenditure for NMC to operate 180 standard bus fleet comes to around Rs 74.34, 150 midi-buses cost Rs 68.27 per km, 45 mini-buses cost Rs 53.10, while cost is Rs 47.39 per km for the six electric Tejaswini buses, and Rs 66.33 per km for the 40 Evey electric buses.

