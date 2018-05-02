Cluster approach key strategy for MSME development-Gadkari

Nagpur : Recently office bearers of Maha Audyogik Cluster Association, Ahmednagar along with Shri P.M.Parlewar, Director, MSME-DI, Nagpur met Hon’ble Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister at Nagpur. The objective of the meeting was to request Hon’ble Union Minister to extend support for expansion of clusters which are set up under State Government scheme in Maharashtra. There are 27 Common Facility Centres(CFCs) in Maharashtra under State Government clusters scheme. If these clusters are supported by Cluster Development scheme of Ministry of MSME for future expansion it will boost the business and economy in clusters across Maharashtra.

A Representation was given by the office bearers to Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari who directed Sh.P.M.Parlewar, Director, MSME-DI to take necessary action so that these clusters can be supported under MSE-CDP scheme of Ministry of MSME which is likely to be revised. Hon’ble Minister advised cluster representatives to set up state of art facility under expansion in Common facility centres so that quality of the products can be improved to compete at International level by the clusters members. He also said that there is a huge potential for indiginisation to make our country self reliant and suggested that technology development leads to capacity building of clusters. Hon’ble Union Minister assured all kind of help which is required for development of clusters in Maharashtra to the Maha Audyogik Cluster Association office bearers.

In the beginning, Shri P.M.Parlewar,Director,MSME-DI Nagpur & Officer attached to Union Minister briefed the Minister about details of various clusters who are the members of Maha Audyogik Cluster Association. He also explained the kind of activities taking place in various clusters like gold jewellery /Printing cluster, Nasik, Cashew cluster, Sindhudurg, Resin Cluster, Jalna, Leather cluster, Amravati, Agarbatti cluster etc.

The cluster members presented the facilities available in CFCs to the Hon’ble Union Minister. They requested that the Central Government may give priority/reservation to the clusters set up under State Government scheme in Maharashtra. They have requested that there is urge for development of technical facility like recent advances in machineries and equipments which is possible only when grant in aid support is received from Ministry of MSME.

They also requested to give priority in government procurement so that new entrepreneurs can come forward to set up MSMEs in the state. Shri Prakash Lolge, Chairman, Shri Somnath Gore, Secretary & Shri Gopal Chandan of Maha Audyogik Cluster Association, Ahmednagar were the cluster bearers who presented a Memento to the Union Minister.

Meeting ended with vote of thanks to the Hon’ble Union Minister.