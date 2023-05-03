Drama on street: Cattle smugglers kidnap cop, arrested in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a dramatic incident, Tehsil Police arrested two cattle smugglers who, along with some of their accomplices, were fleeing with nine bovines in a Mahindra Bolero pickup truck after kidnapping a constable, in the small hours of Tuesday. Cops barricaded all the roads leading to Automotive Square and intercepted the pick-up truck, besides ‘rescuing ’ the police constable.

Police seized the Mahindra Bolero pickup truck (MH-49/D-6659) valued at Rs 7 lakh and rescued nine cows worth Rs 2.90 lakh from slaughter. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Salim Mohammad Anwar (41), a resident of Hansapuri Khadan, and Raja Mohammad Ismail Qureshi (30), a resident of Habib Nagar, Teka.

Around 1 am of Tuesday, a police team patrolling the streets stopped the pickup truck near the Railway office in Guard Line on suspicion. During the vehicle search, police found nine cows tied with ropes. When Constable Hitesh Thakur asked the accused duo to take the vehicle to the police station, some of the accomplices of accused Mohammad Salim and Raja Mohammad blocked the pickup truck in front of Hotel Paradise on Central Avenue and tried to take away the bovines.

The accused and their accomplices then caught Thakur. They forced him to sit in the vehicle and accelerated. Thakur, who was equipped with a walkie-talkie informed the Police Control Room Officer. Soon, ‘Nakabandi’ was ordered. Near Automotive Square on Kamptee Road in the Kapil Nagar area, police blocked the pickup truck. Cops took the accused into custody and freed Thakur.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were carrying the bovines to a slaughter house in their vehicle. Police registered a case under Sections 353, 363,279 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 184, 175 of the Motor Vehicle Act, Sections 5(a), 5(b), 9, 9(a) of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, and Sections 11(1)(e), 11(1)(f ) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against Mohammad Salim and Raja Mohammad. Further investigations are underway.

