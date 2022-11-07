Kerala Governor Visits Maha Metro Stall at UMI Kochi

NAGPUR: The Governor of Kerala Hon Arif Mohammad Khan today visited the Maha Metro stall at the Urban Mobility India (UMI) at Kochi today. The 15th UMI is underway at Kochi, Kerala since 4th November. Maha Metro has put up its stall at the national conference, which showcases the organizational achievements over the years.

The Governor Shri Khan was welcomed at the stall by Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit. The governor was briefed about various aspects of the Nagpur and Pune Metro Projects. The overall progress of the two projects and the future plans about the same were also shared with the Hon Governor.

Hon Governor was briefed about the country’s first Make in India Aluminium body coaches being built, the proposed MetroNeo Project and other such issues. The various details about Asia’s longest multi-layer via-duct, which was constructed by Nagpur Metro were also shared with the Governor.

Hon Governor congratulated Maha Metro MD Dr Dixit and the entire team for its various progress and achievements

