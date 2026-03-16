Class 12 student dies after jumping from 4th floor of Empress Mall in Nagpur

18-year-old had been missing since Saturday; police suspect he consumed poison before the fall

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Nagpur: A tragic incident created panic and shock at the premises of Empress Mall on Sunday morning after an 18-year-old student allegedly jumped from the fourth floor of the mall after consuming poison.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Yash Sunil Zade (18), a resident of Jawahar Nagar in Manewada and a Class 12 student.

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Officials from Ganeshpeth Police Station said the incident occurred at around 9 am. Security staff and visitors were left shocked when Yash was found lying on the second-floor area inside the mall premises after the fall. The police were immediately alerted.

Investigations revealed that Yash had been missing from his house since Saturday afternoon. His family had lodged a missing person complaint at Hudkeshwar Police Station after he failed to return home at night.

Police said that Yash’s Class 12 examinations had concluded on March 11, but he had reportedly been leaving home daily telling family members that he still had exams. On Saturday around 2 pm, he again stepped out of the house saying he was going to play, after which he did not return.

On Sunday morning, his body was discovered inside the mall premises. After receiving the information, a team from Ganeshpeth police rushed to the spot along with forensic experts and began a detailed inspection.

During the examination of the area, a water bottle and a bottle containing rat poison were found nearby, indicating that the youth may have consumed poison before jumping from the fourth floor, police said.

The body was later sent to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital, popularly known as Mayo Hospital, for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated further investigation. According to preliminary information, stress is suspected to be one of the possible reasons behind the extreme step, though no suicide note has been recovered so far.

Officials added that all angles, including the possibility of foul play, are being examined as part of the ongoing probe.

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