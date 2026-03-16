AI joins the beat: 165 women cops in Nagpur trained to register complaints in minutes

Zone-4 police stations adopt voice-to-text technology, cutting complaint registration time from an hour to just a few minutes

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Nagpur: In a progressive blend of policing and technology, 165 women police personnel from Zone-4 police stations in south and east Nagpur have been trained to use Artificial Intelligence-based voice-to-text tools to dramatically speed up the registration of complaints.

The innovative initiative was launched on International Women’s Day by Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police Rashmitha Rao under the guidance of Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal. The in-house system has already reduced the time taken to process routine complaints and administrative entries from 30-60 minutes to just 2-4 minutes, significantly improving efficiency at police stations.

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The system integrates voice dictation through WhatsApp and other freely available AI platforms with existing computers at police stations. By doing so, the police department has also managed to overcome long-standing technical challenges such as font compatibility issues in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) database.

Encouraging the technological shift, Joint Commissioner of Police Navinchandra Reddy urged officers to embrace AI tools to improve productivity and reduce clerical workload.

From manual typing to voice commands

Earlier, registering complaints required lengthy manual typing, which often led to long queues at police stations, typing errors, incomplete records, and increased workload for staff. The process also diverted officers’ attention from core policing responsibilities such as investigation and preventive action.

With the new system in place, officers can simply dictate details of a complaint into WhatsApp, which automatically converts the speech into accurate text. Within minutes, the system generates entries for non-cognisable offences, theft complaints, missing articles reports, arrest memos, and daily attendance logs.

As a result, complainants now receive instant printed acknowledgements, reducing waiting time and making the complaint process far more citizen-friendly.

Idea born out of administrative review

The initiative took shape after DCP Rao noticed persistent administrative delays during performance reviews of police stations. Determined to find a solution without adding financial burden, she assigned Police Inspector Kailash Deshmane of Nandanvan Police Station to explore a practical fix.

Using only readily available tools and without any additional budget, Deshmane developed a simple AI-based voice workflow that did not require new software or external technical support.

After a successful pilot project at Nandanvan Police Station, the system was gradually expanded to other Zone-4 stations including Sakkardara, Imamwada, Hudkeshwar, Ajni and Beltarodi.

Boosting confidence of women personnel

The International Women’s Day training programme focused especially on women personnel, enabling even those who were less comfortable with typing on keyboards to independently handle digital entries on the CCTNS system. The initiative has also boosted professional confidence and strengthened gender inclusivity in the police force.

The AI-driven approach has already started delivering visible results, faster complaint registration, reduced waiting time for citizens, balanced workload among staff, fewer errors, and improved productivity at police stations.

Encouraged by the success of the programme, DCP Rao now plans to extend the training to male police personnel as well, aiming to further enhance operational efficiency across the zone.

“We are now planning for more intensive use of the system. It is saving time and helping complainants receive their acknowledgement copies much faster,” Rao said, highlighting how technology is reshaping everyday policing in the city.

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