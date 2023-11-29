Depressed over exam failure, UPSC aspirant from Parbhani ends life in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: In an unfortunate incident, a 25-year-old civil services aspirant, Shubham Siddharth Kamble, hailing from Verma Nagar, Gangakhed, Parbhani, took his own life on Monday in a hotel room on Central Avenue in Ganeshpeth. The young man, who was working as an intern with the FDA, had reportedly been grappling with depression after failing to crack the UPSC examination.

Shubham checked into Hotel Rajhans on November 25, reserving Room No 311. On the fateful day, around 5:30 pm, the hotel manager, Dilip Bawne, received a call on the landline asking for Shubham. Concerned, Bawne instructed the room boy to check on Shubham in Room No 311. Despite repeated attempts to get a response, there was no answer. Alarmed by the situation, Manager Bawne personally went to the room, only to find it latched from the inside.

With no response from Shubham, the manager promptly contacted the police. Officers from Ganeshpeth Police Station arrived and, after unsuccessful attempts to get a response from Shubham, forcibly opened the door. Tragically, they found Shubham in an unconscious state. He was immediately rushed to Mayo Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Investigators discovered bottles containing poisonous chemicals on the table in the hotel room. The room emitted a foul odor, indicating the nature of the substances used by Shubham. A suicide note was also found, where Shubham expressed his despair over not being able to achieve his dream of becoming an IAS or IPS officer. He explicitly mentioned that no one should be held responsible for his drastic step.

Ganeshpeth Police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Shubham’s tragic demise.