Clash of Titans in North Nagpur: Congress’ Raut vs BJP’s Mane

Nagpur: The political battle in North Nagpur is set to heat up as senior Congress leader and former minister Dr. Nitin Raut faces off against BJP’s Dr. Milind Mane. This will be the third time the two heavyweights go head-to-head in the Assembly elections, with each securing a victory in the past two contests. Dr. Mane defeated Dr. Raut in 2014, while Dr. Raut took his revenge by defeating Dr. Mane in 2019.

Both candidates outlined their vision in exclusive interviews with *Nagpur Today*, promising to focus on development while highlighting their achievements and plans for the constituency.

“Committed to Comprehensive Development of North Nagpur” – Dr. Milind Mane (BJP)

Dr. Mane expressed confidence in securing victory, citing dissatisfaction among voters with the current leadership. “The people of North Nagpur are frustrated with the lack of basic amenities and overall development. My focus will be on comprehensive growth and addressing these issues,” said Mane.

He also claimed that BJP is poised for a clean sweep in Nagpur. “All six constituencies in Nagpur will elect BJP candidates this time,” he added, emphasizing his party’s robust development agenda.

“People Trust My Work: ‘Ham Judeenge to Jitenge’” – Dr. Nitin Raut (Congress)

Dr. Raut countered Mane’s claims, accusing the BJP of neglecting the development of North Nagpur. “Despite repeated promises, the ruling party diverted development funds meant for our constituency to other areas. This deliberate neglect has held back North Nagpur,” alleged Raut.

Highlighting his faith in the people, Raut said, “The BJP’s divisive slogan ‘Batenge to Katenge’ will not work here. I stand by my vision of unity with ‘Judeenge to Jitenge.’ My record of work speaks for itself, and the people of North Nagpur will once again trust me to deliver.”

Past Battles and Current Stakes

This constituency has seen fierce rivalry between the two leaders. The outcomes in 2014 and 2019 were closely contested, making this year’s election a decider in their political saga.

As the campaigning intensifies, the battle for North Nagpur is shaping up to be a referendum on development and leadership, with both candidates making their final appeals to voters.

Stay tuned for updates as the election nears its final showdown.