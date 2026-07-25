Government Accepts Key Demands; CJP Calls Off Jantar Mantar Protest

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New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday announced the end of its protest at Jantar Mantar after the Central Government accepted its key demands following the third round of talks.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Constitution Club, CJP leaders Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were leading the agitation, said the breakthrough came after discussions with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dr. Jitendra Singh.

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Das said the movement had begun with three major demands, the foremost being the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the examination controversy. He stated that the government had accepted this demand.

“Just a short while ago, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post. Our first demand has been fulfilled,” Das told reporters.

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The second demand concerned the withdrawal of criminal cases registered against student protesters. According to the CJP leadership, the government has also agreed to this request.

Das said that all FIRs filed against student protesters in BJP-ruled states and states governed by BJP allies would be withdrawn. He further claimed that no future action would be taken against student protesters or members of the Cockroach Janta Party in connection with the agitation.

With the government agreeing to its principal demands, the CJP formally announced the withdrawal of its Jantar Mantar protest, bringing the high-profile student-led movement to an end.

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