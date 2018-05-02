Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Mon, Jun 29th, 2020
    21 more BSF men test Covid +ve, tally 655

    As many as 21 more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, said BSF on Monday. “In the last 24 hours, 21 more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel tested positive for COVID-19 and 18 have recovered,” stated an official statement released by the BSF.

    It further said that till date 655 personnel have recovered from coronavirus and have been discharged. The active cases as on Monday stand at 305. India recorded 19,459 new coronavirus cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, the total coronavirus cases in the country stand at 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases, 3,21,723 cured/discharged/migrated and 16,475 deaths.

