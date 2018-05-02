Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Dec 17th, 2019
CJI recuses himself from Nirbhaya convict’s case

Chief Justice of India, SA Bodbe, recused himself from hearing the review petition filed by Akshay Kumar Singh one of the four convicts sentenced to death for the 2012 gang-rape and murder of Nirbhaya, today.

The SC bench which heard the petition comprised of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan. A new bench will now hear the case on tomorrow.

Akshay had moved the apex court as a last-ditch effort to escape the gallows after the Supreme Court put all the four adult convicts in the case on death row in 2017.

Kumar was the last to file a review petition on the death penalty after the SC had already rejected the pleas by convicts Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh. The four convicts are currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Nirbhayas mother had also approached the Patiala House Court for a hearing of her plea to hang the convicts at the earliest and the court had given her a date of December 18 for the same.

