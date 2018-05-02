Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Dec 17th, 2019

22-Year-Old Woman Falls Off Mumbai Local, Dies in Hospital

Mumbai: In a tragic development, a 22-year-old Dombivali woman died after she fell off an overcrowded local train, while on her way to work in Kopar. The victim was identified as Charmi Prasad, a resident of Bhopar in Dombivali.

According to reports, she fell off a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-bound train at 9:20 AM during rush hour on Monday. The train, state reports, was so overpacked that she couldn’t even get inside it fully and only managed to hold on to a handlebar at the doorway before falling.

Following the incident, the victim, a sales executive in a private firm, was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died during treatment. Blaming Central Railway (CR) for the incident, her family demanded an increase in the number of trains, as well as action against those who block the doorway, thus preventing Dombivali residents from boarding trains.

This was the fourth incident of a fatal fall between Dombivali and Kopar stations this year, as well as seventh in four years. Also, according to a Right to Information (RTI) response, nearly 27,000 people have died in suburban train mishaps between January 2010 and September this year.

Overcrowding in local trains was one of the arguments made by those arguing in favour of the controversial Metro car shed in Mumbai’s Aarey. However, the project was put on hold by new Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who also ordered a review of all development projects sanctioned by his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis.

Happening Nagpur
Rain brings chill in Nagpur
Rain brings chill in Nagpur
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Nagpur Crime News
Five tricksters cheat man of Rs 39.48 lakh in Ganeshpeth
Five tricksters cheat man of Rs 39.48 lakh in Ganeshpeth
Crime Branch raids Bagdi’s “Worli gambling den” in Snehnagar
Crime Branch raids Bagdi’s “Worli gambling den” in Snehnagar
Maharashtra News
एचएससी व्होकेशनल अभ्यासक्रमातील शिक्षकांना ४६०० ग्रेड पे द्या
एचएससी व्होकेशनल अभ्यासक्रमातील शिक्षकांना ४६०० ग्रेड पे द्या
नागपुरात भाजपने लावले फडणवीसांचे ‘पुन्हा येणार..पुन्हा येणार..’चे बॅनर्स
नागपुरात भाजपने लावले फडणवीसांचे ‘पुन्हा येणार..पुन्हा येणार..’चे बॅनर्स
Hindi News
सही में अगर फडणवीस को मदद करनी है किसानो की, तो हमारे साथ दिल्ली चले: पृथ्वीराज चौहान
सही में अगर फडणवीस को मदद करनी है किसानो की, तो हमारे साथ दिल्ली चले: पृथ्वीराज चौहान
वीडिओ: केंद्र के भरोसे किसानों की मदद की घोषणा की थी क्या ? देवेंद्र फडणवीस
वीडिओ: केंद्र के भरोसे किसानों की मदद की घोषणा की थी क्या ? देवेंद्र फडणवीस
Trending News
Assembly adjourned for the day amid BJP bedlam over aid to farmers
Assembly adjourned for the day amid BJP bedlam over aid to farmers
Assembly adjourned for 30 minutes amid BJP uproar over farmers’ compensation
Assembly adjourned for 30 minutes amid BJP uproar over farmers’ compensation
Featured News
CM Thackeray likens police action on Jamia students with Jallianwala Bagh firing
CM Thackeray likens police action on Jamia students with Jallianwala Bagh firing
In Pics: Winter Session: Police enjoy fulsome food amid bandobast
In Pics: Winter Session: Police enjoy fulsome food amid bandobast
Trending In Nagpur
एचएससी व्होकेशनल अभ्यासक्रमातील शिक्षकांना ४६०० ग्रेड पे द्या
एचएससी व्होकेशनल अभ्यासक्रमातील शिक्षकांना ४६०० ग्रेड पे द्या
सही में अगर फडणवीस को मदद करनी है किसानो की, तो हमारे साथ दिल्ली चले: पृथ्वीराज चौहान
सही में अगर फडणवीस को मदद करनी है किसानो की, तो हमारे साथ दिल्ली चले: पृथ्वीराज चौहान
वीडिओ: केंद्र के भरोसे किसानों की मदद की घोषणा की थी क्या ? देवेंद्र फडणवीस
वीडिओ: केंद्र के भरोसे किसानों की मदद की घोषणा की थी क्या ? देवेंद्र फडणवीस
MVA holds crucial meeting to counter BJP offensive
MVA holds crucial meeting to counter BJP offensive
CM Thackeray likens police action on Jamia students with Jallianwala Bagh firing
CM Thackeray likens police action on Jamia students with Jallianwala Bagh firing
Cancel load-shedding in rural parts, Agrawal urges MSEDCL
Cancel load-shedding in rural parts, Agrawal urges MSEDCL
खातेदारों की रकम हड़पकर पतसंस्था का अध्यक्ष फरार
खातेदारों की रकम हड़पकर पतसंस्था का अध्यक्ष फरार
Mexican Fest At Tandoori Nights
Mexican Fest At Tandoori Nights
वीडिओ : युवा बॉम्ब है, उसको आग लगाने की कोशिश न करे केंद्र सरकार: उद्धव ठाकरे
वीडिओ : युवा बॉम्ब है, उसको आग लगाने की कोशिश न करे केंद्र सरकार: उद्धव ठाकरे
22-Year-Old Woman Falls Off Mumbai Local, Dies in Hospital
22-Year-Old Woman Falls Off Mumbai Local, Dies in Hospital
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145