CJI Gavai to grace Dr Ambedkar College Diamond Jubilee celebration in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Gavai will grace the Diamond Jubilee celebration of Dr Ambedkar College, Deekshabhoomi, Nagpur on August 2. The function will be inaugurated at 10.30 am at Dr Ambedkar auditorium in the college premises.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Minister of Social Justice Sanjay Shirsat will remain present. President of Param Pujya Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti, Bhadant Arya Nagarjun Surai Sasai, a revered spiritual leader will preside over the function.

Gold Rate 31 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,600 /- Gold 22 KT 91,700 /- Silver/Kg ₹ - ₹1,12,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The Diamond Jubilee celebration will be a momentous occasion to reflect on the rich legacy of the college, its significant contributions to society, and its vision for the future. Over the past six decades, Dr Ambedkar College has nurtured countless students, empowering them with knowledge and values inspired by the ideals of Bharat Ratna Dr B R Ambedkar, informed Dr Deepa Panhekar, Principal of Dr Ambedkar College.