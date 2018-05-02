CJI Bobde inaugurates artificial limbs distribution camp

Nagpur: It was a liberating day for the several differently abled people of the country who were provided with free artificial limbs at the inauguration of a weeklong artificial limbs fitment camp in the city.

Many who came in on wheelchairs, walked out on their own feet as the highly advanced technology replaced their missing limbs. This technology of artificial limbs today is giving a new lease of life to several disabled people who once thought that they might never be able to lead normal life.

The fitment camp was inaugurated by Chief Justice of India Justice Sharad Bobde on Sunday at MLA Hostel. The programme was jointly organized by Mahavir International Service Trust, BMVSS and the National and State Legal Services Authorities. CJI Bobde said, “This is an occasion to celebrate humanity. There is a higher state of consciousness today where a human evolves to a point where he looks at the sufferings of others and decides to do something about it.”

Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) is a pioneer in the field of artificial limbs. This organization, which is the world’s largest organization for disabled, is the brainchild of DR Mehta who realized the need of an institutionalized arrangement for helping poor people who have lost limbs only after he himself met with a serious road accident.

There was also a demonstration by few differently abled people who walked, jumped, ran and gallivanted easily from one place to the other after the fitment of these artificial limbs. The highlight of the event was when 3-year-old Icchha jumped with joy and ran across the stage with her new limb.

Supreme Court judge Justice Bhushan Gavai said, “This is God’s work. There is a presence of the divine being in this team.” The programme was heavily attended by the members of the legal fraternity. Supreme Court judges Justice Surya Kant, Justice S Ravindra Bhat along with retired SC judge Justice VS Sirpurkar were present. Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari, Senior Administrative Judge of the Nagpur bench of Bombay HC Justice Ravi Deshpande, Lokayukta of Odisha Justice Ajit Singh, retired Bombay HC judge Justice RC Chavan, all judges of Nagpur bench of Bombay HC and HCBA members were also present.

BENEFICIARY’S VIEWS For us differently abled people, it’s extremely difficult to survive in this fast moving world. The artificial limb has given me a positive outlook on life and I feel like a confident and normal person now Renuka Gurudev This is the first time that I am experimenting with this kind of a technology. I am able to walk around a little which is a first in years. I hope to walk normally someday Dinesh Gupta Earlier, I used to sit at home all the time, unable to move out. Now I am elated to say that I can go anywhere easily — whether it is to the movie theatre or my friend’s house